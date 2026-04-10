How to make Firefox builds1 17% faster2
In the previous post, I mentioned that buildcache has some unique properties compared to ccache and sccache. One of them is its Lua plugin system, which lets you write custom wrappers for programs that aren’t compilers in the traditional sense. With Bug 2027655 now merged, we can use this to cache Firefox’s WebIDL binding code generation.
What’s the WebIDL step?
When you build Firefox, one of the earlier steps runs
python3 -m mozbuild.action.webidl to generate C++ binding code from hundreds of
.webidl files. It produces thousands of output files: headers, cpp files, forward declarations, event implementations, and so on. The step isn’t terribly slow on its own, but it runs on every clobber build, and the output is entirely deterministic given the same inputs. That makes it a perfect candidate for caching.
The problem was that the compiler cache was never passed to this step. Buildcache was only wrapping actual compiler invocations, not the Python codegen.
The change
The fix in Bug 2027655 is small. In
dom/bindings/Makefile.in, we now conditionally pass
$(CCACHE) as a command wrapper to the
py_action call:
The
py_action macro in
config/makefiles/functions.mk is what runs Python build actions. The ability to pass a command wrapper as a fourth argument was also introduced in this bug. When buildcache is configured as the compiler cache, this means the webidl action is invoked as
buildcache python3 -m mozbuild.action.webidl ... instead of just
python3 -m mozbuild.action.webidl .... That’s all buildcache needs to intercept it.
Note the
ifdef MOZ_USING_BUILDCACHE guard. This is specific to buildcache because ccache and sccache don’t have a mechanism for caching arbitrary commands. Buildcache does, through its Lua wrappers.
The Lua wrapper
Buildcache’s Lua plugin system lets you write a script that tells it how to handle a program it doesn’t natively understand. The wrapper for WebIDL codegen, webidl.lua, needs to answer a few questions for buildcache:
- Can I handle this command? Match on
mozbuild.action.webidlin the argument list.
- What are the inputs? All the
.webidlsource files, plus the Python codegen scripts. These come from
file-lists.json(which
machgenerates) and
codegen.json(which tracks the Python dependencies from the previous run).
- What are the outputs? All the generated binding headers, cpp files, event files, and the codegen state files. Again derived from
file-lists.json.
With that information, buildcache can hash the inputs, check the cache, and either replay the cached outputs or run the real command and store the results.
The wrapper uses buildcache’s
direct_mode capability, meaning it hashes input files directly rather than relying on preprocessed output. This is the right approach here since we’re not dealing with a C preprocessor but with a Python script that reads
.webidl files.
Numbers
Here are build times for
./mach build on Linux, comparing compiler cachers. Each row shows a clobber build with an empty cache (cold), followed by a clobber build with a filled cache (warm):
|tool
|cold
|warm
|with plugin
|none
|5m35s
|n/a
|n/a
|ccache
|5m42s
|3m21s
|n/a
|sccache
|9m38s
|2m49s
|n/a
|buildcache
|5m43s
|1m27s
|1m12s
The “with plugin” column is buildcache with the
webidl.lua wrapper active. It shaves another 15 seconds1, bringing the total down to 1m12s2. Not a revolutionary improvement on its own, but it demonstrates the mechanism. The WebIDL step is just the first Python action to get this treatment; there are other codegen steps in the build that could benefit from the same approach.
More broadly, these numbers show buildcache pulling well ahead on warm builds. Going from a 5m35s clean build to a 1m12s cached rebuild is a nice improvement to the edit-compile-test cycle.
These are single runs on one machine, not rigorous benchmarks, but the direction is clear enough.
Setting it up
If you’re already using buildcache with
mach, the Makefile change is available when updating to today’s central. To enable the Lua wrapper, clone the buildcache-wrappers repo and point buildcache at it via
lua_paths in
~/.buildcache/config.json:
Alternatively, you can set the
BUILDCACHE_LUA_PATH environment variable. A convenient place to do that is in your mozconfig:
The large
max_local_entry_size (2.5 GB) is needed because some Rust crates produce very large cache entries.
What’s next
The Lua plugin system is the interesting part here. The WebIDL wrapper is a proof of concept, but the same technique applies to any deterministic build step that takes known inputs and produces known outputs. There are other codegen actions in the Firefox build that could get the same treatment, and I plan to explore those next.