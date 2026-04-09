I’m happy to announce that buildcache is now a first-class compiler cache in mach . This has been a long time coming, and I’m excited to finally see it land.

For those unfamiliar, buildcache is a compiler cache that can drastically cut down your rebuild times by caching compilation results. It’s similar to ccache, but even more so sccache, in that it supports C/C++ out of the box, as well as Rust. It has some nice unique properties of its own though, which we’ll look at more closely in following posts.

Getting started

Setting it up is straightforward. Just add the following to your mozconfig:

ac_add_options --with-ccache = buildcache

Then build as usual:

./mach build

That’s it.

Give it a try

If you run into any issues, please file a bug and tag me. I’d love to hear how it works out for people, and any rough edges you might hit.